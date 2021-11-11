PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.73

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.73 and last traded at $101.73, with a volume of 5054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.