Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.50. Ping Identity shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 111,360 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PING shares. Stephens upped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

