Piper Sandler Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.