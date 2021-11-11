Piper Sandler Lowers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $12.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. American Well has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,490 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.