Piper Sandler Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

