Piper Sandler Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$15.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEED. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.92.

WEED stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

