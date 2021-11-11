Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

ABNB stock opened at $192.22 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

