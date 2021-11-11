Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

BKBEF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

