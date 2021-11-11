Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

