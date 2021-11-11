Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 204.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,969,000 after buying an additional 459,082 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.