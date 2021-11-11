Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%.

Shares of PLRX opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.01. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.