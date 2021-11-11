Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

