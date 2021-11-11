PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

