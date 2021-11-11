Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

PIF stock opened at C$18.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$13.81 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PIF. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

