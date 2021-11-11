Polaris Infrastructure Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$13.81 and a 1-year high of C$24.41. The firm has a market cap of C$358.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

