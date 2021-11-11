PolkaCover 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.