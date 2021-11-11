Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $526.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $529.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

