Poolz Finance Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.90 or 0.00019852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

