Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $121.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE POST opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

