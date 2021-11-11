Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Post were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of POST opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.72. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

