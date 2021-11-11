PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

