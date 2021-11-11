PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.