Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%.

Shares of POAI stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,256. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

