Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.12. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 935,442 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $139,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

