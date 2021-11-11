Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

About Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

