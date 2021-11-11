Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 395,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.