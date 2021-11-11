Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.44.

Shares of PVG opened at C$18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

