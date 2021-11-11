Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $124.98 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.43% of ViacomCBS worth $124,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

