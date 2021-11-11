Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,773 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $107,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after purchasing an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIX opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.26. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

