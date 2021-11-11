Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $122,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Ecolab stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.11 and a one year high of $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.65. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

