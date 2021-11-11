Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $114,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $4,656,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $70.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.