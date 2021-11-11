Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 30,411 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.33% of Semtech worth $104,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

