Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,049,065 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049,065 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $111,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $93,650,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 61.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 547,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,548,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.9% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

JCI stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.