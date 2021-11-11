Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.52

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $24.95. Primoris Services shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4,399 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after buying an additional 588,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 305,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

