Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

