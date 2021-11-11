PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 62.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,800 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in PROG were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,125 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 4,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,289. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

