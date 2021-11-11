Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Project Angel Parent (MLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.