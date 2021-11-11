ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 180,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,318 shares.The stock last traded at $141.95 and had previously closed at $142.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

