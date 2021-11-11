Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

PSEC stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

