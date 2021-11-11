Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 9.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 39,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,634,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

