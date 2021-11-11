Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.85. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

