ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 59.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $49,340.65 and approximately $6.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.66 or 0.00358401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 188,888,800 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars.

