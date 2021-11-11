Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.