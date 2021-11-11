Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

