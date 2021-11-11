Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 14,709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 235,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 238,509 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

