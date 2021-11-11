Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in First American Financial by 287.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First American Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

