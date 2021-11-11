Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,303 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after acquiring an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.
Newell Brands Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
