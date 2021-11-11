Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,303 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after acquiring an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

