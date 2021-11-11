Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 390,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.