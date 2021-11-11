Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.