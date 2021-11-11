Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Board Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of PRU opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

